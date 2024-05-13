Suspect in barrel murder arrested in South Korea

Divers and police with the plastic barrel found to contain the body of a murdered man after it was retrieved from Map Prachan reservoir in Bang Lamung district in Chon Buri on Saturday. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

One of three suspects in the murder of a man stuffed in a concrete-filled barrel found in Chon Buri has been arrested in South Korea.

The man in his 20s was arrested at his house on Sunday evening in Gyeongnam province, the Yonhap news agency reported on Monday, citing the Gyeongnam Provincial Police Agency.

"Details of the case cannot be disclosed as it is currently under investigation," a police official was quoted as saying.

He is one of the three suspects in the death of a man found in a big plastic container dumped in Map Prachan reservoir in Bang Lamung district in Chon Buri. The barrel was also filled with concrete and was found by divers searching the reservoir bed on Saturday evening. The reservoir is not far from Pattaya.

The victim is believed to be Roh Eui Jong, 34, reported missing since May 3 when he was allegedly abducted by three Koreans.

Police are still confirming the victim's identity.

Police sources said on Sunday all three suspects had left Thailand. One of them returned to South Korea. Another had crossed illegally into Myanmar and the third into Cambodia.

Gyeongnam province is in southeastern South Korea. Its capital is Changwon.