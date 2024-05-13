Old stone engraving of woman found in jungle

This stone engraving of a woman was found in the Dong Yai Wildlife Sanctuary in Non Din Daeng district of Buri Ram on Sunday. (Photo: Surachai Piragsa)

BURI RAMA - A previously unknown 1.45-metre image of a woman engraved in stone has been discovered by a family gathering wild mushrooms in thick forest in Non Din Daeng district.

It is a full frontal image of a woman wearing traditional dress, her left arm raised above her head, and was found and reported on Sunday.

It is on Khao Krachiao mountain in Dong Yai Wildlife Sanctuary, in tambon Lam Nang Rong of Non Din Daeng district.

Local officials went to view the carved image on Monday.

Archaeologist Suthinan Promchai, assistant chief of Phanom Rung Historical Park in Buri Ram, said the Fine Arts Department was being informed and he expected would send experts to examine and determine the age and historical worth of the engraving.

Pramul Kongkrathok, 50, said he and his wife were gathering wild mushrooms in the forest when his granddaughter spotted the stone carving on Sunday. The family lives in nearby Ban Klong Pong in tambon Lam Nang Rong.

He hoped officials would ensure the image is properly conserved. The area could be developed to welcome worshippers and visitors, Mr Pramul suggested.