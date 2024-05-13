Local politician at large in big call scam case

Police seized phones and routers during a raid at Chin Heng Hotel in Chawang district, Nakhon Si Thammarat, on Monday morning. The location was one of several raid targets. (Photo: police)

Police are hunting for the family of a woman deputy mayor in Nakhon Si Thammarat, suspecting them of being involved in a big Chinese call scam network.

On Monday morning police and prosecutors searched several locations in the southern province including the houses of Rewadee Teepapaiboon, 51, and her daughter Athitaya, 23, in a housing estate in Chawang district.

Ms Rewadee, her daughter and her husband Lin Dunyang, 62, were at large. Earlier, police summoned Ms Rewadee to acknowledge charges in relation to a Chinese scam gang that targeted Thai, Chinese, Russian and Japanese victims.

The charges included public fraud, computer crime, illegal assembly and involvement in a transnational criminal organisation.

Pol Maj Gen Wiwat Khamchamnan, deputy commander of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau, said that police busted the Chinese online scam gang in raids on four locations in Nakhon Si Thammarat in March and the gang rented properties from Ms Rewadee, a deputy mayor of tambon Chandee in Chawang district.

The gang included about 90 suspects and in the previous raids police seized 192 computers, 854 mobile phones and SIM cards, 22 routers and 342 mule bank accounts.

Pol Maj Gen Wiwat alleged that the husband of Ms Rewadee had paid for the scam gang's computers and phones while her daughter was a nominee of a front company for the Chinese scam gang.

In Monday's raids, police arrested four suspected accomplices, a man and three women, in Nakhon Si Thammarat and Surat Thani. They were suspected of supervising mule accounts for the scam network.

The male suspect was arrested at Chin Heng Hotel in Chawang district, with numerous phones and routers.