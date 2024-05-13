Road safety officers on duty for new term

Acting national police chief Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet has ordered traffic police to ensure good traffic flow and safety in school areas nationwide ahead of the new school semester.

Officers who fail to facilitate efficient traffic will be transferred or discharged, Pol Gen Kitrat said on Monday.

He said traffic police across the country have been prompted by the fact that the first semester of the 2024 academic year is about to start, and officers must coordinate with each school to ensure safety.

It has also been noted that many illegally parked vehicles waiting to pick up students near the schools are among the main causes of traffic congestion.

Pol Gen Kitrat said he has ordered superintendents in charge of each area to quickly resolve problems, especially the issue of some rogue officers said to operate as a "road mafia."

He will randomly pay inspection visits to different areas, adding that officers failing to follow his order would be transferred to another precinct or discharged.

Meanwhile, an economic survey on Thai families regarding the 2024 academic year has shown that parents of schoolchildren are about to receive higher tuition bills despite to their decreased income..

A total of 29 billion baht in school tuition and student expenses for the first semester of 2024 were reported to have been collected from parents in Bangkok, excluding those of international schools. The amount increased by 2.3% from last year.

Also, in response to the upcoming school opening, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned on Monday that fancy-looking confectionery is widely available near schools or on online platforms. These sweet lookalikes, which were smuggled into the country, may contain harmful substances and pose a choking risk.