Luxury yacht levelled by fire in Phuket

Smoke billows from the Obsession II in Chalong Bay, Phuket, on Monday afternoon. (Photo: RTN/ Achadthaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: Marine officials are investigating the cause of a fire that extensively damaged a luxury yacht moored in Chalong Bay on Monday afternoon.

The 34.2-metre sailing yacht Obsession II was left with her mast levelled. No injuries were reported.

The Royal Thai Navy was alerted about 3pm and sent two boats, Tor 111 and Tor 272, to the scene. They reported the Obsession II was anchored, unattended and "continuously burning".

The fire burned for three and a half hours before firefighters were able to control the blaze. There were no crew members on board when the fire started. They had gone ashore to buy supplies.

Phuket marine office director Natchapong Pranit said firefighters initially tried to use extinguishing equipment on board the yacht but were forced to leave the vessel for their own safety.

The navy was called to help. Two other boats, including a speedboat, were also reported at the scene to help extinguish the blaze.

The full extent of the damage was still being assessed.

Obsession II was delivered in 2002 as the flagship of French yard CIM. She was reportedly being used as a charter vessel when the fire occurred. It can carry eight passengers and five crew. It is operated by Selalai, a company based in Phuket.