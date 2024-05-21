Cars damaged, motorcyclist injured by road subsidence

A pickup truck passes the damaged section on Srinakarin Road in Samut Prakan on Monday night. At least 10 vehicles suffered wheel damage and a motorcyclist was injured after driving over it. (Photos: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

SAMUT PRAKAN: About a dozen vehicles were reported damaged and a motorcyclist injured when they drove over a subsidence beside a temporary cover on Srinakarin Road in Muang district on Monday night.

The incident was reported to police about 10pm. The hole open up on a Bangkok-bound lane used by vehicles that descend from a flyover above Theparak Road in tambon Samrong Nuea. It was about one metre wide, two metres long and 15 centimetres deep.

At least 10 cars reported tyre and wheel damage and a motorcyclist was injured falling into the hole.

Police said a cracked concrete slab on the road surface had subsided beside a manhole giving access to a water main being installed along Srinakarin Road.

A 32-year-old who identified himself as J said he did had no seen the hole, just felt his car wheel drop into it and a front tyre burst. After parking his car, he noticed several other cars had also been damaged there.

Thanakrit Saengchompoo, 34, said his steering wheel shook as his car suddenly hit the bottom of the hole. He said heavy traffic blocked his view of the damaged secion of road so he was unable to avoid it.

A 50-year-old who gave his name as Praphon, an engineer, said the damaged road was in the area of a water main installation and he assumed the foundation had subsided under the concrete road surface. The damage had been compounded by rainwater entering through the cracked surface.