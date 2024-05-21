Police hospital back in crosshairs

A key suspect in the case of scandal-hit Stark Corporation is being treated at the Police General Hospital. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The Department of Corrections came under fire on Tuesday over the transfer of a key suspect in the case of scandal-hit Stark Corporation to Police General Hospital after victims of the financial misconduct case believe he was given unfair privileges.

Dozens of investors affected by the fraud case petitioned Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong demanding the truth after learning that Vonnarat Tangkaravakoon, Stark’s largest shareholder, was being treated at the same hospital where former premier Thaksin Shinawatra served the entirety of his parole-shortened sentence.

Mr Vonnarat is one of seven people accused of forgery, fraud, embezzlement and money laundering under the Securities and Exchange Act. The alleged misconduct affected 4,704 shareholders and caused damages estimated at 14.7 billion baht.

He was sent to Bangkok Remand Prison on Feb 12 after his bail request was denied. The victims were furious upon hearing that he could be staying at a premium ward at Police General Hospital after he was transferred out of the Central Correctional Hospital.

Dr Pongpak Areeyapinant, acting director of the prison hospital, told a news conference that after a week in detention Mr Vonnarat was diagnosed as suffering from swollen testicles and was prescribed antibiotics to treat suspected infections.

An examination confirmed there was a 5cm lump that was likely malignant. He was sent on April 23 to PGH and had surgery there on May 1.

The atmosphere at the news conference was tense as the victims demanded to know who paid his medical bills.