Missing Thai woman located safe and well in Switzerland

Nantiwa "Noon" Saejiw, a 32-year-old Thai woman, who went missing in Switzerland, has been found alive and well, according to the Royal Thai Embassy in Bern, Switzerland. (Photo: Facebook)

After nearly a month since a search began, the Thai embassy in Bern, Switzerland, has announced that a 32-year-old Thai woman, reported missing after travelling to the country with her boyfriend, has been found and reconnected with her family.

Nantiwa "Noon" Saejiw travelled on a Swedish passport with her American boyfriend to Switzerland in early April. Her family reported losing contact with her on April 27.

The embassy initiated an effort to find Ms Nantiwa after being contacted by her family in early May, posting a notice to its Facebook page requesting any information on her whereabouts.

In a post on Friday night, the embassy announced that "Noon's family has been notified by Swiss police that she and her companion have been located."

According to the update, the two had left Switzerland during the search period. Following their discovery, the embassy stated it would suspend any public addresses on the matter and thanked those who aided in the search.

Ms Nantiwa and her boyfriend are said to be in good health. However, no information on the circumstances of their disappearance has yet been made public.