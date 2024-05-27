Yala officer under probe over car purchase

A former director of Yala's Natural Resources and Environment Office is currently being investigated by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) for having an unusual amount of wealth, the province's NACC office announced on Monday.

According to a statement released on Monday, the members of the NACC board unanimously agreed to investigate Samarn Satae, who held the position from 2012-2016.

Authorities are trying to determine where his considerable amount of assets — which includes 5.75 million baht in his savings account and a 3.8-million-baht luxury sedan — came from, as he was listed as having no other source of income during his time in the office, according to information from Songkhla's Commerce Office.

His personal income tax document showed that Mr Samarn, his wife, and his children had approximately 900,000 baht of income per year from 2011 to 2016.

His wife was a local administrative officer at that time.

The NACC will ask the Office of the Attorney-General (OAG) to file a case with the Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases, who would then seize Mr Samarn’s BMW until he can satisfactorily explain how he managed to purchase it, according to the Songkhla’s NACC office.

Should officers fail to seize the car, they can seize other assets of an equal value to the car, the office added, citing Section 125 of the Organic Act on Anti-Corruption.

A request for a disciplinary probe for Mr Samarn will be submitted to his commander within 60 days, the NACC said.