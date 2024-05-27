Rice-shaped objects in Sukhothai rock identified as fossils

An example of a rock that features rice-shaped objects that turned out to be the fossils of prehistorical single-celled marine organisms called foraminifera. (Photo: Department of Mineral Resources)

Rice-shaped objects found in a rock regarded as sacred by many villagers in Sukhothai were recently identified as fossils of single-celled organisms dating back 359–252 million years.

The Department of Mineral Resources has put to rest speculation surrounding the rock that has become an object of attention among netizens. Some believe the rice-shaped objects found in the rock to be "rice of Phra Ruang", leftover rice that is turned into a rock based on a folk tale.

On Facebook, the department said the mysterious objects in the rock are the fossils of prehistorical single-celled organisms, foraminifera, which are generally known as fusulinids.

According to the department, fusulinids became extinct at the end of the Permian Period, or about 252 million years ago. They had about the size and shape of rice grains, but some forms could be as long as 5cm.

Because of their shape and size, the fossils of fusulinids are called "khao san hin" (rice stone) and they are commonly found in limestone mountains in many parts of Thailand.

For some residents in Sukhothai, rocks in which fusulinids are found are known as "rice of Phra Ruang" and are considered precious thanks to a folk tale about Phra Ruang and his sacred words.

According to a folk tale, Phra Ruang, who was in the monkhood, scattered leftover rice from a bowl onto the ground and wished them into rocks that would last for generations. The rocks are regarded as sacred and believed to bring good fortune and protect people from dangers.

The rocks with fusulinid fossils are mostly found on Phra Bat Yai Mountain in tambon Muang Kao, Muang district of Sukhothai. After the cutting, the rocks are made into sacred pendants and ornaments while leftover powder is used as material in amulet-making.

Jessada Denduangboripant, a lecturer at Chulalongkorn University, earlier wrote on his Facebook page that the grain-shaped objects are not "rice grains turned into rock" but the fossils of prehistoric small marine organisms.

"They aren’t grains that turned into a rock. They are fusulinid fossils and they aren't so rare," he said.