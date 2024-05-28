Talk show faces ethics scrutiny

Kanchai "Noom" Kamnerdploy

Channel 3 will not air the Hon Krasae talk show on June 7 in compliance with an order issued by the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) for it to undergo content screening.

In the order sent to BEC Multimedia, which operates Channel 3, the NBTC instructed the company to suspend the popular talk show hosted by Kanchai "Noom" Kamnerdploy for one day to ensure its content complies with media ethics.

The NBTC said in its order that the company could appeal to the Administrative Court within 90 days, but according to Kanchai, the Hon Krasae [Catching the Trend] programme will be off the air on June 7.

The talk show, as its name suggests, discusses issues that catch public attention. It is produced by Kanchai's company and the news team of Channel 3 and debuted on June 5, 2017. The suspension order follows the regulator's review of three episodes which were found to violate broadcasting regulations that require content to uphold media ethics.

According to the regulator, the content in the controversial episodes was prone to incite hatred, divisions and conflict and was deemed to violate other people's rights. The talk show guests also defamed others, using abusive words to humiliate them.

Kanchai said in an interview that the suspension order related to inappropriate content in some episodes that aired last year, and his team was willing to comply. He said special equipment would be used to delay signals, allowing his team to censor inappropriate remarks and avoid repeating the offence.

Asked why he picked June 7, he said: "We've a programme to air that day. It is called Hon Krapong, to be hosted by me and Pong Kapol," he said.