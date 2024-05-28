Thai-made armoured vehicles, guns for Bhutan

Ten Thai-made armoured cars are handed over to Bhutan's National Police Agency on Monday, along with 200 7.62-mm carbines and 30 9mm handguns, to support Bhutan's national security operations. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The Defence Ministry handed over Thai-made armoured tactical vehicles (ATV) and firearms to Bhutan's National Police Agency.

Minister Sutin Klungsang on Monday led the hand-over ceremony at the ministry headquarters, where officials from the Bhutan embassy in Bangkok represented the Himalayan kingdom's police force.

Gen Porphol Maneerin, chairman of the Defence Technology Institute (DTI), and Nopparat Kulhiran, chairman of Chaiseri Metal & Rubber Co Ltd, also joined the ceremony.

Ten 4x4 rubber-wheeled ATVs, 200 7.62mm carbines, and 30 handguns were delivered during the ceremony.

Mr Sutin said the ministry realised the importance of the private sector in driving the nation's defence industry and planned to support the industry's export ventures.

The ATV, designed by Thai mechanical engineers and built by Thai Defence Industries Company (TDI), a joint-invested company between DTI and Chaiseri, has been sold to several countries, he said.

The armoured vehicle is equipped with high-efficiency 300-PS engines, providing up to level 2 of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation's (Nato) AEP-55 STANAG 4569 protection standards, which can protect at least 11 personnel. The firearms were made by Weapons Manufacture Industries (WMI), a Thai consortium, Mr Sutin said.

TDI plans to export more defence equipment to Bhutan and other countries in Southeast Asia, he said.

Mr Sutin said the success of TDI and WMI exports is one of the country's big steps in the security industry, which helps move the country forward while displaying private sector capacity and gaining trust on the global stage.

The arms industry is one of 11 industries that the government is targeting for economic stimulation, with the government providing assistance as much as possible, Mr Sutin said.

A number of laws related to arms manufacturing, especially income tax and customs, will be amended, as some manufacturers were reported to be affected by a law that affects the import of necessary weapon parts, he said.

Mr Sutin added that more discussions on the amendments have been set, with plans to make a proposal to the house this session.