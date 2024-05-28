Singapore PM thanks Thailand for SIA emergency assistance

People in the Suvanabhumi airport passenger terminal have a clear view of Singapore Airlines flight SQ321, parked on the apron after making an emergency landing last Wednesday. (Photo: Reuters)

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has thanked Thailand for its assistance and support for passengers and crew of the Singapore Airlines flight that made an emergency landing at Suvarnabhumi airport last week.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on his X account on Tuesday that Mr Wong had called him on Monday to thank the government and everyone else involved in the emergency response.

Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 from London to Singpore made an emergency landing at Suvarnabhumi last Wednesday after hitting severe air turbulence as it neared Thailand.

One passenger died of a heart attack, 34 other passengers remain hospitalised in Bangkok

In an update on Monday, the airline said 50 people who were on the London-Singapore flight on May 21 were still in Bangkok, including those receiving medical treatment. All the crew from flight SQ321 had returned to Singapore. Thai authorities said most of the injuries involved the head or spine, and more than a dozen people needed surgery.

Singapore Airlines has since introduced tighter cabin restrictions during turbulence, though stopped short of compelling passengers to wear seatbelts for the whole flight.

The airline said it was cooperating fully with authorities investigating the incident

While injuries or deaths from turbulence are reported to be rare, a Qatar Airways flight over Turkey on Sunday also encountered extreme turbulence before the plane landed as scheduled in Dublin. Twelve people on board were hurt.