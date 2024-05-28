Motorcade protest duo get bail 105 days after arrest

Natthanon Chaimahabud and Tantawan Tuatulanon have been in pre-trial detention since Feb 13 in conncection with an incident during a royal motorcade on Feb 4. (Photo: @Tantawantawan Instagram)

The Criminal Court has granted bail to two activists charged with sedition and other offences arising from an incident at a royal motorcade in February.

Natthanon “Frank” Chaimahabud and Tantawan “Tawan” Tuatulanon were expected to be released later on Tuesday after more than three months in detention. They spent more than 60 days of that period on a hunger strike, which resulted in their transfer to Thammasat University Hospital.

The bail request for Ms Tantawan was approved on Monday, with a surety of 100,000 baht in cash and a requirement that she wear an electronic monitoring (EM) device, according to Thai Lawyers for Human Rights (TLHR).

On Tuesday she was taken from the hospital to the Criminal Court to be fitted with the device. Lawyers said police were waiting there to arrest her on a new charge. They said they were told that she was to be charged with providing support to a man who painted a “No 112” slogan on the wall of the Temple of the Emerald Buddha in Bangkok in March last year.

After some negotiations, lawyers said the police agreed not to arrest Ms Tantawan, saying she could come and acknowledge the charge at the Phra Ratchawang police station on Friday.

However, after Ms Tantawan was taken back to the Central Women's Correctional Institution to complete the paperwork for her release, police apparently changed their minds. A police vehicle arrived to bring her to the police station, accompanied by her lawyer, and talks were continuing there.

Ms Tantawan is also facing a lese-majeste charge under Section 112 of the Criminal Code for taking a survey to ask members of the public whether they thought royal motorcades caused inconvenience.

She and Mr Natthanon face charges arising from an incident on Feb 4 during a motorcade carrying Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn. Mr Natthanon honked his horn repeatedly and tried to pass a police car and Ms Tantawan argued with an officer when they were stopped. They were arrested on Feb 13 and have been in detention ever since.

The bail request for Mr Natthanon was approved on Tuesday afternoon, also with bond of 100,000 baht. Police had objected to bail originally because they said the suspect might tamper with evidence while the investigation continued. However, lawyers said the investigation was now complete and the court agreed that the risk was no longer a factor.

On May 22 — the 10th anniversary of the military coup — TLHR submitted bail applications for 19 political detainees, including some charged under Section 112 and awaiting trial or appealing their convictions. The courts are still considering the latest submissions.

The right to bail for suspects awaiting trial in political cases was one of the demands of hunger strikers including Ms Tantawan and Mr Natthanon. Their colleague Netiporn “Boong” Sanesangkhom, 28, died on May 14 of a heart attack after being weakened by her hunger strike.