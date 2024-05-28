Cabinet approves Brics membership bid

Bloc started by larger developing nations including China is looking to expand

Chinese President Xi Jinping and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (second from left) attend the China-Africa Leaders’ Roundtable Dialogue on the last day of the Brics Summit, in Johannesburg on Aug 24, 2023. China and South Africa are two of the Brics members. (Photo: Reuters)

Thailand is moving ahead with a plan to join the intergovernmental organisation Brics, which is beginning to expand beyond its founding members: Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said the cabinet on Tuesday approved a draft of the official letter that indicates Thailand’s intention to become a member of the group.

Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates officially joined the Brics bloc on Jan 1. Thailand is currently in the next queue of 15 countries being considered for admission.

Mr Chai said the letter states that Thailand realises the importance of multilateralism and the increasing role of developing countries in the international arena. The country’s vision is in line with the Brics principles.

Becoming a Brics member, the letter said, would benefit Thailand in many dimensions, including enhancing the country’s role in the international arena and increasing its opportunities to co-create a new world order.

Mr Chai said Brics had invited non-member countries aspiring to join to participate in the 16th Brics summit in Kazan, Russia, from Oct 22 to 24.

Attending the event would be an opportunity for Thailand to accelerate the membership process and enhance its role as a leading player among developing countries, he added.

Thailand has also served notice that it wants to apply to join the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, which groups 38 of the world’s most developed economies.