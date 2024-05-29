'Toy pods' seen as Trojan horses to addict kids

Examples of vaporisers that feature designs of popular cartoon characters. (Photo: Srirach Lapyai)

The Department of Medical Services (DMS) on Wednesday warned people about spreading “Toy Pods”, the newest generation of e-cigarettes that is now popular among teenagers.

According to Dr Sakarn Bunnag, DMS deputy director-general, this is the fifth generation of e-cigarette. It is designed to be collectable and more appealing that typical e-cigarettes.

"The fifth generation of toy pods look like typical harmless products, which makes it difficult for parents to recognise [the risk]. They can look like milk cartons, soda cans, popular cartoon characters or even art toys. The cute cases mislead people into thinking these toy pods are not harmful," he said.

In addition, toy pods come in a variety of scents and flavours which make them even more appealing to the younger generation, Dr Sakarn noted.

Despite their attractive appearance, toy pods have a high level of nicotine and other toxins found in cigarettes that can harm smokers' health.

Dr Piamlap Saengsayan, DMS’ Advisory Medical Doctor on Internal Medicine, said e-cigarettes use an atomiser to turn an e-cigarette liquid into vapour.

Toxins, including nicotine, are found in the liquid even though they do not create any smoke from combustion like a normal cigarette. The liquid also contains other hazardous substances such as arsenic, formaldehyde, cadmium, chromium and glycerol, said Dr Piamlap.

Nicotine has been labelled as a poison, and those who consume it may experience fatigue, palpitations, hypertension, and blood vessel constriction.

According to Dr Piamlap, nicotine can increase the risk of Type II diabetes in users and increase their chances of developing lung cancer.

Moreover, users who are intoxicated by the other substances in the liquid, apart from nicotine, can experience pulmonary and respiratory diseases, ranging from fatigue to strokes.

E-cigarettes can also affect users mentally, as the substances make smokers feel depressed and anxious, said Dr Piamlap.

The DMS is concerned about the growing use of the pods among the general public, especially teenagers, due to the negative impact they can have on people's health despite their attractive appearance, said Dr Piamlap.