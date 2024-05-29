PM touts sustainability bonds, future vision

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin speaks to reporters after attending the UBS Asian Investment Conference 2024 in Hong Kong on Wednesday. (Photo: Royal Thai Government)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Wednesday extended an invitation to global partners to invest in the country as he outlined his “Ignite Thailand” vision to tap the country’s strengths and emerge as a regional hub in eight key sectors.

Speaking at the UBS Asian Investment Conference 2024 in Hong Kong, Mr Srettha said this year the government plans to issue 30 billion baht worth of sovereign sustainability-linked bonds, and would welcome investors to participate as part of its efforts to realise the country’s sustainability and climate commitments.

He told his audience about the “Ignite Thailand” vision and the eight targeted sectors of aviation, tourism, wellness and medical services, agriculture and food, logistics, future mobility, digital economy and finance.

“We are in discussion with organisers of world-class events such as Art Basel, Formula 1, and many more,” he added.

Mr Srettha declared his vision was to make Thailand “the place to be” for the regional head offices of financial firms.

He urged global partners and investors to join Thailand in this journey of transformation, saying the country offers a fertile environment for innovation and growth.

He confirmed his personal commitment to the success of Ignite Thailand and said Thailand’s door is always open.

The conference brought together more than 2,000 global institutional investors and individuals, as well as top executives and entrepreneurs from 300 private and public companies in Asia Pacific, to share and exchange visions and ideas on investments and future innovations.

Mr Srettha’s keynote address was titled “Wisdom: An eye on the past, a view to the future” focusing on the nation’s strategic vision. Wisdom, derived from past experiences, guides the country in addressing contemporary challenges and shaping the future, he said.