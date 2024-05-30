Students could get big digital boost

Students of Phaholyothin Primary School in Bangkok’s Don Muang district practise their English skills in a virtual classroom hosted remotely by a native speaker in March last year. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The Education Ministry plans to ask for a 15-billion-baht budget to provide electronic devices, including iPads, tablets and laptops, for 600,000 students and teachers, starting next year.

Ministry spokesman and assistant to the minister, Siripong Angkasakulkiat, provided an update on the plan, saying the ministry had contacted the Digital Economy and Society Ministry to ask what types of electronic devices can be purchased as part of this initiative.

The type of devices which fall within its scope has yet to be determined. As a result, any type of device, including tablets, iPads, laptops and Chromebooks, could potentially be bought.

He added the Digital Economy and Society Ministry wants to help students and teachers by allowing electronics companies to compete to supply them with their products.

The request for the budget will be submitted in the 2025 fiscal year, and the amount will be determined by parliament, he said.

The pilot stage of the initiative is expected to begin next year, with 600,000 devices provided to students and teachers.

The Education Ministry, he said, will buy the devices on hire purchase. The package will cover the device, a sim card and internet service.

"Education Minister Pol Gen Permpoon Chidchob emphasised the devices provided to students and teachers must be of practical use and accepted by all," said the spokesman.

Access to inappropriate and gaming sites will be blocked on the devices, he added.

Mr Siripong said an estimated budget of about 15 billion baht is needed for the ambitious project, which could help take schools into a new digital era. however, students cannot keep the devices when they finish school, but will have to hand them back.

Mathayom 4-6 (Grade 10-12) students at leading schools will receive the devices in the pilot stage while other schools will participate in the second stage, he said.

Mr Siripong also updated progress in preparing learning content for different platforms, saying the scope of work is currently being set.

He said the learning content plus the device will allow students to study by themselves anywhere at any time, increasing flexibility in schools.