Search for kangaroo expands

Rescuers search for traces of the escaped kangaroo in a forest in Chiang Mai province on Thursday. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)

CHIANG MAI - Doi Suthep-Pui National Park rangers and Chiang Mai Zoo staff have expanded their search for a two-year-old female red kangaroo that escaped from the zoo on Wednesday morning.

Puchit Chuaibamrung, chief of the national park, said the search was halted on Wednesday night after officials discovered footprints and some blood stains.

The search resumed on Thursday morning, with zoo veterinarians who are familiar with kangaroo behaviour joining the effort, he said.

After tracking the kangaroo's footprints, officials planned to expand the search northward to the 700th Anniversary Chiang Mai Stadium on Thursday, as it is unlikely to head south towards communities with many dogs.

"There is still hope as long as we find traces, especially footprints, although the search is difficult because of the mountainous terrain," Mr Puchit said. "Rescuers must take precautions to prevent the kangaroo from panicking."

A veterinarian from the Chiang Mai Zoo said panic can be extremely dangerous for the organs of red kangaroos.

The marsupial escaped from its cage on Wednesday morning after bolting through the door while keepers were cleaning and preparing its meal.