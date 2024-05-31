Illegal camp site faces demolition

Thanadol Suwannarit, an adviser to Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Thamanat Prompow, third from left, leads representatives of five agencies to inspect the 100-rai plot of land of Phu Nab Dao Cafe & Glamping in Muak Lek district, Saraburi. (Photo: Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives)

SARABURI: Authorities have ordered Phu Nab Dao Cafe & Glamping in Muak Lek district to demolish structures it built illegally on its Sor Por Kor land within 30 days.

According to online sources, "glamping" refers to "glamorous camping", where site operators offer luxurious amenities not usually offered during traditional camping.

Thanadol Suwannarit, an adviser to Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Thamanat Prompow, said the campsite violated the Agricultural Land Reform Office's regulation on Sor Por Kor land allocated to landless farmers. Such land is only to be used for agricultural purposes.

He led a working group comprised of representatives of five agencies to inspect the 100-rai plot of land of Phu Nab Dao on Wednesday. The agencies were the Sor Por Kor Office in Saraburi, the Department of Special Investigation, the Anti-Money Laundering Office, the Office of Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission and the National Anti-Corruption Commission.

They found that those controlling the site misused the farmland by building a luxurious cafe and campsite on a 32-rai plot and also registered a company, Phunubdao 2021, with a capital registration of 1 million baht to operate the restaurant.

"This is a misuse of Sor Por Kor land," Mr Thanadol said.

Wanchai Chimphli, 64, told the authorities that he was a caretaker of the 100-rai site. He said the land used to be owned by his boss, who gave him the land for farming after he died of cancer in 2014. Mr Wanchai gave the land to his adopted son. His son-in-law built the restaurant a few years ago and was not aware that it was illegal.

Pol Lt Wasan Lamduan, Deputy Inspector of Muak Lek Police Station, ordered Mr Wanchai to expedite the demolition of the buildings constructed without permission within 30 days.

If no action is taken, they will be prosecuted according to the Anti-Money Laundering Act based on the illegal possession or exploitation of natural resources, he said.

Kritsakorn Sanitsakdee, director of the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission's District 1 Office, said the plot of land was originally in a forest area. Mr Wanchai was prosecuted for forest encroachment in 2015, and the court ordered his imprisonment and the demolition of any buildings on the land in 2016.

However, in 2017, Mr Wanchai got the Sor Por Kor land document. Mr Kritsakorn said it showed that some government officials helped him to get the land title deed.