Thailand exploring small modular nuclear reactor tech: PM

The government is exploring small modular nuclear reactor technology as Thailand looks to diversify its energy mix, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Friday.

"Our green transition goal is one of the most ambitious in Southeast Asia, and we have a comprehensive roadmap in place to have 50% of energy production be renewable by 2040," Mr Srettha said at an American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) event in Bangkok.

Small modular reactors are advanced nuclear reactors with the capacity to generate around one-third of the electricity produced by traditional nuclear power reactors, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

On Thursday, Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said the government is preparing a number of tax incentives to promote a low-carbon economy and encourage investment in environmentally friendly businesses.

He made the remarks at the Bangkok Post Conference 2024 "Greening the Future: ESG Leadership in the Sustainability Revolution", held at Centara Grand at CentralWorld, Bangkok.

Related: CP chief makes case for nuclear power