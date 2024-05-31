Disabled to benefit from birthday project

Wheelchairs are set out for disabled visitors at Sanam Luang in Bangkok. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The Ministry of Social Development and Human Security has announced its project to celebrate the 72nd birthday of His Majesty the King.

Minister Varawut Silpa-Archa said the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEP) would offer 72,000 sets of equipment to help people with disabilities.

The project is part of the government’s plan to celebrate the 6th cycle birthday anniversary of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua, who was born on July 28, 1952.

Mr Varawut said the project follows Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s announcement on May 9 of 10 projects to celebrate the auspicious occasion.

These aim to improve the environment and people’s lives, such as growing 72 million trees nationwide, building 72 reservoirs to tackle water shortages, and renovating 72 royal hospitals and primary-care units to improve their medical services.

Mr Varawut said the ministry had contacted local authorities asking them to submit information about the needs of people with disabilities in their areas to provincial governors, who will submit the data to the ministry.

The needs could include wheelchairs, artificial legs or walking sticks, among others.

The ministry aims to provide 72,000 items to the disabled nationwide, he said.

It also plans to apply the knowledge of royal projects and training programmes of the Royal Volunteers Operation Centre to further develop its 43 self-development centres and transfer those royal initiative projects to the public, said Mr Varawut.

On a separate note, he also addressed the problem of the growing population crisis as Thailand has a higher number of senior citizens while the fertility rate keeps declining.

Mr Varawut said Thailand is now considered an ageing society, where the percentage of people over age 60 stands at almost 20%, or about 13.06 million out of 66 million people.

The nation reported about 510,000 newborns last year. By 2033, it is expected to have 18.38 million elderly people, or 28% of the total population, he said, adding that would make it a “super-ageing” society.

As the number of people of working age declines, it will place more of a burden on the workforce, he said.

The ministry plans to address the population crisis, said Mr Varawut. One measure is to empower elderly people by keeping them healthier for longer, with steps available to prevent them getting sick so easily, as well as promoting jobs that employ seniors and enhancing their technological skills.