Elusive Vatana set to weigh in on PAO vote

Vatana: Slippery customer

Former Samut Prakan MP and deputy interior minister Vatana Asavahame, 87, claims he will return to Samut Prakan in two months to visit locals after evading corruption charges for 15 years.

It was reported that a housewarming ceremony held on Thursday at the new house of Soontorn Pansangtong, former deputy minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives and former deputy chief of Samut Prakan Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO), in tambon Bang Pla in Samut Prakan's Bang Phli district was attended by Akarawat Asavahame, former Samut Prakan MP and Mr Vatana's nephew, and several other government officials in the province.

During the ceremony, Vatana called Mr Soontorn to congratulate him on the new house and also revealed that when he returns to Samut Prakan to visit residents in two months, he will endorse Mr Soontorn in the election for the new chief executive of Samut Prakan's PAO.

The Supreme Court charged Vatana in 2008 with abuse of power in a case linked to the Klong Dan wastewater treatment scandal and sentenced him to 10 years in prison. He has evaded the sentence since 2009.