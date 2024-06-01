Unearthed skeletons trace back to ancient settlement

Two skeletons dating back at least 1,500 years are unearthed in Muang district in Nakhon Ratchasima. (Photo:Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Two human skeletons dating back at least 1,500 years have been unearthed in Muang district, confirming an ancient settlement in the province.

Workers made the discovery while re-landscaping the area around the old eastern moat along Assadang Road in the downtown area of Nakhon Ratchasima municipality.

The area, which used to house an environment and pollution control office, is being developed into a public park. However, construction was suspended after workers first stumbled on some traces of relics.

Experts initially thought this would lead to more historical finds buried in the area, which could belong to the Ayutthaya period from 1351 to 1767.

Excavation work was undertaken at a depth of 1.3 metres. But no finds from the Ayutthaya period were made, said Wannapong Palakawong Na Ayutthaya, an archaeologist attached to the Fine Arts Office 1 who is based in the province.

A further dig, however, uncovered two human skeletons about 1.5m apart. Beside them were terra cotta utensils and animal bones.

Mr Wannapong said the skeletons were evidence confirming Nakhon Ratchasima once served as a human settlement site dating back at least 1,500 years.

He said the province has often been linked historically to King Narai the Great, who ruled the Ayutthaya kingdom from 1656 to 1688.

The latest discovery suggests Nakhon Ratchasima long predates the Ayutthaya period.

Mr Wannapong said it is possible the ancient settlement in the municipality may be connected to those that existed around the Phanom Won historical sanctuary, also in Muang district, and in Non Sung and Non Thai districts located further away.