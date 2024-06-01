Thief who preyed on tourists for over 10 years caught

Woman with 11 prior arrests said she was saving up to open a coffee shop

Tourists take photos of the famous Reclining Buddha at Wat Pho in Phra Nakhon district of Bangkok. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

A 55-year-old thief who targeted tourists has been arrested after operating for over 10 years.

Police arrested a woman identified only as Pornthip at a condominium building on Pradipat Soi 23 in Phaya Thai district of Bangkok.

She was wanted on a warrant issued on March 25, based on a report filed by a South Korean tourist. He claimed the suspect had stolen his bag while he was taking photographs at Wat Pho, also known as the Temple of the Reclining Buddha, in Phra Nakhon district.

Pornthip is believed to have stolen the bag, which was hanging from a baby carriage. Security video showed a woman matching her description committing the crime.

A search of her residence found the clothes she was wearing in the video, along with bags belonging to two other victims who had filed reports on May 24 and 29.

The woman confessed to the crimes, telling officers she began stealing in 2010 and regularly targeted foreign tourists at temples, parks and department stores. Her preferred tactic was to wait until the travellers were taking photos and not paying attention to their belongings.

She also admitted to pawning the stolen goods, saying she was saving up to open a coffee shop.

Police said Pornthip had been arrested 11 times previously in and around Bangkok, including once for narcotics possession. She was released from imprisonment for that charge in March this year.