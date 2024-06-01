Factory boilers nationwide to be inspected

Staff at the Thailand Institute of Scientific and Technological Research provide boiler life assessment services at a factory to ensure its safety. (Photo: Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation)

The Thailand Institute of Scientific and Technological Research (TISTR) will provide remaining life assessments to boilers at factories in the country, a move approved by the Department of Industrial Works.

Chutima Iamchotichawalit, governor of TISTR, said the service will help businesses schedule maintenance and inspections while lowering production costs.

She said boilers are used in power generation in industrial plants. Currently, about 5,000 boilers are in use in the country. The most common type of boiler accidents involve explosions, she said. So, working safely with boilers is crucial.

She said TISTR experts can provide boiler inspection services. The team has modern tools, more than 30 years of knowledge and 20 years of experience in boiler life assessment services, she said.

The assessments can be used to extend a boiler's life and create a strategy to maintain operational parameters, she said. This will ensure the boiler runs in accordance with the production schedule, she said.

Assessing the remaining life of boilers will save money on maintenance and increase profits, she added. Boilers that qualify for this extension must be water-tube boilers with a steam production rate of at least 20 tonnes per hour and use heat from a process steam generator, she said.

Boilers are used in some industries like petrochemicals. Failure to follow boilers' remaining life assessment will result in non-compliance with the announcement of the Ministry of Industry regarding safety measures, she said. “With experience and expertise in boilers, TISTR can solve problems and provide suggestions based on the assessment, as well as offer services including design, installation and annual inspection,” she said.