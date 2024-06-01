Push to improve city health services

The Health Tech Centre, at Seacon Bang Khae shopping centre in western Bangkok, is operated by Ratchaphiphat Hospital, one of 10 BMA hospitals in the capital. It is part of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s policy to bring healthcare services closer to people.

The Ministry of Public Health, the Royal Thai Air Force and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) have joined hands to make health services in northern Bangkok more accessible.

Under a three-year partnership, the agencies will cooperate to provide full-scale health services to air force personnel and their families, employees at other government agencies, and residents in northern Bangkok, including Don Muang district and surrounding areas.

Accessibility to health services, patient referral procedures and the quality of local clinics and healthcare personnel are to be improved, according to the memorandum of agreement signed recently.

The agreement is expected to foster further partnerships in the future, said participants at the signing event presided over by Thanakrit Jitareerat, vice-minister for public health.

ACM Punpakdee Pattanakul, the air force commander-in-chief, said the RTAF was delighted to support improvements to hospitals and healthcare services in Don Muang and nearby areas.

Tavida Kamolvej, a Bangkok deputy governor, said northern Bangkok is one of seven healthcare zones under the system devised by the BMA.

The agreement will be a stepping stone to improvements of health services in other zones, helping to reduce social inequality by providing equal access to health services for everyone, she said.

The northern Bangkok health zone comprises healthcare centres in Don Muang, Sai Mai, Lak Si, Bang Khen, Chatuchak, Lat Phrao and Wang Thonglang districts.