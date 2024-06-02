Most Bangkokians satisfied with Governor Chadchart's performance: poll

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt addresses a press conference to announce what he has achieved during his two years in the role on May 28, 2024. (Photo by Somchai Poomlard)

A majority of Bangkokians are satisfied with the performance of Governor Chadchart Sittipunt after two years in office, according to an opinion survey by the National Institute of Development Administration.

The Nida Poll was conducted by telephone interviews on May 16-27 with 2,000 eligible voters aged 18 and over of various levels of education, incomes and occupations in all 50 districts of Bangkok to gauge their opinions on Mr Chadchart's performance during his first two years in office.

The respondents were asked to rate Mr Chadchart's overall performance, and 50.25% were quite satisfied; 20.35% not very satisfied; 18.45% very satisfied; 10.60% not satisfied at all; and 0.35% did not know or were not interested.

Asked if they would vote for Mr Chadchart as Bangkok governor if today were election day for City Hall's top seat, 40.75% said "yes"; 34.50% were not sure; 21.35% said "no"; and 0.40% did not know or were not interested.

Asked to rate Mr Chachart's performances in 17 different areas, the answers were as follows:

1. Public parks and green areas: 45.75% good; 21.65% fair; 19.60% very good; and 2.70% no answer

2. Garbage, dust and wastewater: 44.30% good; 25.40% fair; 17.15% very good; 12.25% poor; and 0.90% no answer

3. Bangkok tourism promotion: 43.05% good; 21.30% fair; 20.15% very good; 8.20% poor; and 7.30% no answer

4. Public services at City offices: 43.15% good; 22.10% fair; 16.05% very good; 12.40% poor; and 6.30% no answer

5. Keeping pavements (sidewalks) free from hawkers, stalls and parked vehicles: 46.60% good; 21.30% fair; 19.35% very good; 11.60% poor; and 1.15% no answer

6. Measures on crime prevention, public safety and property security, including lighting and security cameras: 43.35% good; 28.15% fair; 15.10% very good; 11.15% poor; and 2.25% no answer

7. Sport promotion: 41.80% good; 23.25% fair; 17.45% very good; 9.50% no information; and 8.00% poor

8. Improvement of landscapes: 46.90% good; 23.60% fair; 16.85% very good; 11.45% poor; and 1.20% no answer

9. Flood management: 37.00% good; 29.05% fair; 16.00% poor; 13.95% very good; and 4.00% no answer

10. Tackling of corruption problems in City offices: 30.95% good; 27.35% fair; 18.35% poor; 12.85% no answer; and 10.50% very good

11. Handling of protests: 41.50% good; 24.90% fair; 13.70% very good; 10.15% poor; and 9.75% no answer

12. Public transport development: 41.10% good; 29.35% fair; 13.35% very good; 8.80% poor; and 7.40% no answer

13. Handling of education, children and youth affairs; 36.00% good; 28.10% fair; 12.40% poor; 11.80% very good; and 11.70% no answer

14. Public health: 41.25% good; 28.65% fair; 12.65% very good; 11.00% poor; and 6.45% no answer

15. Handling of homeless people and beggars: 35.70% good; 33.25% fair; 15.40% poor; 10.35% very good; and 5.30% no answer

16. Traffic problems: 37.30% good; 34.40% fair; 17.60% poor; 9.00% very good; and 1.70% no answer

17. Cost of living: 38.70% fair; 24.70% poor; 24.55% good; 7.15% no answer; and 4.90% very good.