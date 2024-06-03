Dead foreigner washed ashore in Pattaya

A policeman and lifeguards look at the body on Pattaya beach on Sunday. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

PATTAYA: A foreign man was found dead and washed ashore in Pattaya at about noon on Sunday.

Local police rushed to the beach opposite Soi Pattaya 3 Road and found the body of a white man with a flower tattoo on the left arm and a bird tattoo on the right arm. The body wore black shoes and blue shorts.

There were no traces of physical assault and there was not any ID document. Police assumed the man died five hours ago.

Pattaya special task official Kocharin Chuchum said that while he was patrolling the beach, a sunbed operator told him about the body lying face down on the Pattaya beach and then he called police and rescue workers to the scene.

Rescue workers would send the body to Police General Hospital for autopsy and police had yet to identify the dead man.