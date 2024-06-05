City Hall fixes soggy 'Bangkok' sign on railway beam

Workers repair the giant "กรุงเทพฯ - Bangkok" sign on the elevated railway beam at Pathumwan intersection on Monday. (Photo & video: Traffic and Transportation Department, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration)

City Hall workers have fixed a large overhead destination sign,"กรุงเทพฯ - Bangkok", at Pathumwan intersection after complaints that it was soggy and unsightly.

Sitthiporn Somkidsan, deputy director of traffic and transportation, said the repairs made on Monday followed online complaints about a watery swelling on parts of the big destination board on a beam under the elevated railway at Pathumwan intersection.

There were a few soggy points found on the sign, Mr Sitthiporn said. They occurred because the surface of the concrete beam was uneven and rainwater had collected in gaps along the edge of the sign.

The repair crew pierced the swollen sections to drain the water, dried them out and then used a specialised tool to iron it flat before resealing the whole sign with silicone, he said.