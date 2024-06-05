Young woman's body found beneath expressway

Forensic officers collect samples where the body of a young woman was found beneath the Udon Ratthaya expressway in tambon Bang Phunin Pathum Thani on Wednesday morning. (Capture from video on Nakon45 Anyawut Pho-amphai Facebook page)

The half-naked body of a young woman, believed to be a university student, was found in grass beneath an expressway in Muang district of Pathum Thani on Wednesday morning.

The owner of a car garage said he saw a man riding a motorcycle dumping something beneath the Udon Ratthaya expressway in tambon Bang Phun about 5am.

Thongdaeng Bonsungnern, 49, said the motorcyclist first attempted to cover it with grass and then picked up bags of garbage lying nearby and emptied them over the spot before riding his bike away.

A short while later he returned. Mr Thongdaeng said he asked the man what he had dumped there. The man replied, “I threw a loved thing here”, before again leaving, according to Mr Thongsaeng, who took a photo of the departing on his bike about 5.40am

The man was wearing glasses and no was no more than 30 years old, the garage owner said.

His wife later saw the garbage scattered over the area, went to look closer and saw what appeared to be a human foot. She immediately called police.

Rescue workers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation accompanied police to the area.

They uncovered the body of a young woman wearing only a skirt and a university belt and wrapped in a bedsheet among the spilled trash.

The head of the rescue team posted a video on his Nakon45 Anyawut Pho-amphai Facebook page showing the uncovering of the body.

Police said they found trace blood stains on the ground around the body. Forensic officers were collecting samples.

The woman had not been identified. The police investigation was continuing.