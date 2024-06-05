Poll on workplace abuse triggers alarm

(Photo: Amethyst Studio via Wikimedia Commons)

Activists are pressing for equality, respect for human dignity and safe office environments to prevent sexual exploitation and harassment in the workplace, following a recent survey in which one-quarter of office workers had observed some kind of sexual harassment in their places of work.

The ThaiHealth Promotion Foundation and its allies have expressed a clear stance against any act that would lead to sexual harassment in the office, said Pongthep Wongwatcharapaiboon, the foundation’s director.

It is time to create a new norm free of sexual abuse in the country, he added.

The foundation and Nida Poll surveyed 2,000 workers aged over 20 years in state agencies and enterprises and private companies from May 9-16. It found that 23.5% of respondents had witnessed acts of sexual harassment in the workplace and 6.3% said they had been sexually harassed.

About 50% said they had been harassed verbally, and 86.2% said they were subject to lustful glances. Nearly 3% said their co-workers had tried to become intimate with them sexually, against their wishes.

Asked about physical harassment, 70.8% of respondents said they experienced touching on the body, hands, shoulders or back, and 66.7% said they had felt sexually threatened when a co-worker had come too close and touched a part of their body. Another 4.2% said they were forced to kiss someone in their workplace, and 4.2% said they were forced to have sex with a colleague or superior.

Among those who experienced sexual harassment, 62.5% said they received sexually suggestive text messages, 25% received video clips of a sexual nature, and 12.5% received photos such as those of people’s private parts.

The poll found the chief culprit to be colleagues (81.75%), followed by superiors or bosses (16.7%), clients (8.7%), subordinates (5.6%) and business owners or executives (3.2%).

Asked what measures organisations or companies should take to mitigate the problem, 33.5% said they would like to see the wrongdoers punished, 30.4% would like to have preventive measures put in place, and 25.8% would like to have a direct channel to send a complaint to the board of the company.

Asked what action they took after experiencing sexual abuse, 38.1% said they had done nothing, 33.3% said they complained to the harasser directly, 3.2% said they asked for assistance from people nearby, and less than 3% filed a complaint to the authorities.

“Sexual abuse can happen anywhere so we have been seeking cooperation from all stakeholders in a show of power against all kinds of sexual harassment to create a new norm for society to be free of sexual abuse and show respect,” said Mr Pongthep.