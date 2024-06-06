Severed hands found beneath expressway

Hands believed believed to belong to murdered girl whose body was found earlier

The severed hands, believed to be those of an 18-year-old girl killed by her boyfriend, were found along with other items near the Chiang Rak canal in Pathum Thani on Thursday. (Photo supplied)

PATHUM THANI - Police on Thursday found what were believed to the severed hands of an 18-year-old girl who was allegedly killed by her boyfriend earlier this week.

Her body was found dumped beneath an elevated expressway in Muang district of Pathum Thani on Wednesday.

The severed hands were found in a plastic bag near the Chiang Rak canal, about 4 kilometres from where the body was found, police said.

Found along with the hands were a lock of long hair, women’s clothes, towels, snacks and baby wipes, police said, adding that the items were sent for closer inspection.

Thanakorn Eiamlaor, 18, the suspected murderer, was detained on Wednesday after the victim’s body was found.

At first he did not cooperate while police were trying to locate the victim’s hands, said Pol Col Narong Iamrahong, chief of the Pak Khlong Rangsit police station.

The suspect later confessed to dumping the hands and a team of officers and rescue workers were able to track them down, he said.

The suspect was caught on a security camera riding a motorcycle to the canal spot where he was seen throwing a black plastic bag into the canal and leaving, according to a source familiar with the investigation.

The father of the suspect told police his son had been on drugs prescribed to him for mental illness diagnosed two years ago, police said.

The suspect was detained at a housing estate while trying to overdose by swallowing many pills, police said.

The body of the victim, identified as Ranya Saensuriwong, 18, was found wrapped in a bedsheet, bound by three black belts.

The body sustained slash wounds to the neck and both her hands had been cut off at the wrists.