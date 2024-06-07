Ex-cop given life sentence

Narongwat Thachada, then deputy inspector at Bangkok's Hua Mak police station, (second from left) is arrested at a rented room in Don Muang district of Bangkok on Dec 30, 2023. (Photo supplied)

The Criminal Court on Friday sentenced a former police lieutenant to death for the killing of a businessman in late December but commuted the penalty to life in prison in light of his helpful testimony.

Narongwat Thachada, a former deputy inspector at Bangkok's Hua Mak police station, was found guilty of the premeditated murder of Krit Saruwaranon on Dec 29, among other charges.

The victim, who ran a property business and law firm, was shot to death on Chalong Rat Expressway above Pradit Manutham Road.

He had hired Narongwat as his driver and as a security guard for five months prior to the shooting.

Narongwat was arrested shortly afterwards and charged with premeditated murder, firing a firearm in a public area, carrying a gun, and owning a gun without permission.

According to the police investigation, an expressway employee saw the pair quarrelling beside the van parked near a wall of the expressway before Narongwat shot Krit five times, killing him on the spot.

He claimed he shot Krit after the businessman had gone back on his word to help him pay off a 2-million-baht debt and help secure him a promotion.

Narongwat denied the charges during the investigation but admitted to them all during the trial.

In its ruling, the Criminal Court found him guilty on all the charges and handed him the death sentence before commuting it to life in prison.

The court also ordered the defendant to pay about 13 million baht in compensation to the victim's family.