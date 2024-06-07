NHCO plans to curb kid vape use

The National Health Commission Office (NHCO) has agreed on five principles to prevent e-cigarette use among children and adolescents, as research studies show the earlier the age of tobacco addiction, the higher the chance there is of developing a lifelong habit.

Deputy Prime Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit, who is also the NHCO chairman, on Friday said young people are a major target of e-cigarette companies, and they can easily become new smokers facing both short- and long-term health risks.

The commission is thus pushing to exercise the utmost measures to ban both the import and trade of e-cigarettes, he said.

Five key measures that were agreed upon include managing the information regarding tobacco use, creating awareness of the associated dangers, monitoring and enforcing e-cigarette control laws, developing a partner network to combat the spread of e-cigarettes, and supporting policies and measures to prevent and suppress their use.

“We will propose this resolution for the cabinet’s approval, and we look forward to seeing all related agencies take action based on the framework,” Mr Suriya said.

The framework also requires agencies to report their progress every six months, especially the number of smokers.

Suwanna Ruangkanchanasetr, who is the chair of the Public Health Policy Development (e-cigarette control) committee, said the vape-use situation in Thailand among minors is getting worse.

The nation’s valuable resources should be protected from dangerous environments and health threats, she said, adding the toxicity of e-cigarettes has been confirmed by the World Health Organization.

According to reports, e-cigarettes, which now also come in fanciful toy-like designs and synthetic flavours, are hugely popular among young people.

The youngest known e-cigarette smokers were reported to be of primary school age.

“We urge the government to maintain its policy to ban the e-cigarette trade in Thai territory,” Dr Suwanna said, adding legal action should be enforced against wrongdoers.