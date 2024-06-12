No abuse in training death of officer, police probe finds

The police Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) has determined that an officer who died during special training was not physically abused, saying that existing health problems were the cause of his death.

The findings followed claims made on a Facebook page, which said that Pol Cpl Rattapong died of kidney failure and heat stroke during a drill carried out by the Special Service Division (SSD). According to the post, there were rumours that the deceased's body was returned to his family in Lamphun without an autopsy as per instruction from his commander.

The post claimed that the SSD commander did not order a fact-finding probe, adding that the training was allowed to continue and his death was kept quiet. "Officers planning to quit the training would be physically assaulted, beaten, kicked, and severely stomped on," the post said.

Deputy CIB chief, Pol Maj Gen Phumin Phumphanmuang, said CIB commander Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej ordered a probe, which found the dead officer had previously enrolled for anti-terrorism training at the Naresuan Camp but couldn't complete it due to kidney issues.

Out of determination, he then applied for a special operation course under the police commando, said Pol Maj Gen Phumin, who added that Pol Cpl Rattapong was not physically abused or beaten by his drill instructors.

He was rushed to Pak Kret Hospital for medical treatment related to his health issues. He was later transferred to the Police General Hospital, where he remained for about a week before passing away, Pol Maj Gen Phumin said.