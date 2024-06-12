Srettha hails all-Thai team despite World Cup failure

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, Nualphan Lamsam, president of Thailand's football association under Royal Patronage, and Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit pose for a photo at Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok on Tuesday. (Photo: Srettha Thavisin Facebook)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said he was satisfied with the Thai national football team's performance on Tuesday despite the squad's failure to qualify for the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

In the second qualifying round match held at Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand finished with a 3-1 win over Singapore.

However, the War Elephants did not qualify for the finals due to its poor head-to-head record against China. Thailand is in Group C, which saw South Korea and China advance.

Mr Srettha told the media on Wednesday that the government wanted to thank Nualphan Lamsam, president of Thailand's football association under Royal Patronage, for her efforts to elevate the Thai team.

“I believe that everyone was satisfied with the match result, even though the team did not advance to the next round. But Thai football has improved in many respects, such as the living conditions of the team members and the team's facilities,” said Mr Srettha.

“The football association president has done everything with the utmost effort. We will have another four years to achieve our major goal, which is to reach the World Cup finals.”

Although Ms Nualphan was newly appointed to the role, she had performed well, Mr Srettha said, adding that now was the time to review what could be improved.

“As a Thai, I am proud that our national team does not have any foreign players. This is the pride of all people in the country,” said Mr Srettha.

Observers said he was probably alluding to the Singapore and Chinese squads, which have several foreign or naturalised players.

The premier said he hoped to see Thai coaches showcase their skills on the global stage. Having a Thai coach for the national team would be a good thing, he said.

In the past, Kiatisuk Senamuang was a popular head coach of the Thai team. Under Mr Kiatisuk's stewardship, the men's U-23 team won gold at the 2013 Southeast Asian Games. He was also the head coach of the Thai team that won the 2014 AFF Championship.

“I want to recommend having a Thai coach,” the premier said.

He also said he was ready to support the team on a personal level, as the head of government and by marshalling the weight of the public and private sector.

Many dignitaries attended Tuesday's match, including Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit, Tourism and Sports Minister Sermsak Pongpanich, and Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Thamanat Prompow.