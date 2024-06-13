New State Enterprise Policy Office panel to manage securities

The State Enterprise Policy Office (Sepo) is preparing to establish a committee to manage state-owned securities, both those listed on the stock exchange and those not, with a combined value exceeding 400 billion baht to ensure maximum efficiency.

According to Tibordee Wattanakul, Sepo's director-general, the office currently holds over 100 different securities.

Some were acquired through past government policies, while others were obtained through legal proceedings, meaning they were transferred to the state by court order.

In the past, selling these securities was relatively slow due to a lack of clear guidelines, especially for non-listed securities that do not have a reference price. He said the purpose of forming the panel is to collectively assess how state-held securities should be managed, whether they should be kept or sold, with a focus on maximising the state's benefit.

Currently, the Finance Ministry holds around 115 securities, both listed and unlisted on the stock exchange, excluding state enterprises.

These include 33 listed securities, 41 unlisted securities, and 41 acquired through legal proceedings, with a total value of almost 400 billion baht. Of this amount, 340 billion baht is held in the Vayupak Fund, and the remainder consists of other securities.

These state-held securities have also generated dividends for the Finance Ministry in recent years. In 2022, the ministry received 3.06 billion baht from these securities, and in 2023, it received 3.35 billion baht.

The top five highest dividend-paying state securities in fiscal year 2023 were TMBThanachart Bank Plc (602.31 million baht), Don Muang Tollway Plc (478.27 million baht), Thailand Future Fund (186.27 million baht), Boon Rawd Brewery Co (108.12 million baht), and Bangchak Corporation Plc (98.32 million baht).