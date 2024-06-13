TAO employee slain in Pattani

Police and security officers inspect the scene of a fatal gun attack on a local road in Nong Chik district, Pattani province, on Thursday morning. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

PATTANI: An employee of a local administration organisation was killed in a gun attack on a road in Nong Chik district on Thursday morning.

The fatal incident occurred on the road in Village Moo 1 in tambon Kholotanyang, according to Nong Chik police station’s radio centre. The incident was reported at about 7.25am.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found Thammarong Phromprasit, 43, lying dead near his motorcycle. He was an employee of the Kolotanyong tambon administration organisation (TAO).

A police investigation found that the victim was riding his bike to work when he was attacked by an unknown number of assailants.

Police were investigating.