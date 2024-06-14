Sutin probes ‘Wi-Fi fee’ deduction from army salaries

Conscripts withdraw cash from ATMs. The Defence Ministry is investigating all army units regarding the dissemination of documents indicating the deduction of Wi-Fi charges and other personal items for them. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang has ordered a probe into the salary deductions of conscripts nationwide after another document showed a 1,200 baht Wi-Fi service fee was deducted from some salaries.

The issue of conscript salaries resurfaced on social media following reports of the Wi-Fi charge and came on the heels of a report on Thursday about a 500-baht deduction for a septic tank pumping fee.

The Defence Ministry’s spokesman for political affairs, Jirayu Houngsub, said Mr Sutin had investigated all military units regarding the dissemination of documents indicating the deduction of Wi-Fi charges and other personal items for conscripts, including insurance (330 baht), daily use items (1,100 baht), a bag (590 baht), a camouflage suit (1,900 baht), a training suit (900 baht), drinking water and ice (470), and cleaning equipment (990 baht).

Some units also have other deductions, including a donation to PX, an army welfare shop (800 baht), a funeral contribution (12 baht), a deposit with the army (90 baht) and a deposit with the Government Savings Bank (500 baht). As a result, salary deductions range from 4,500 baht to 5,400 baht from an average monthly salary of 10,990 baht.

Mr Jirayu said the Royal Thai Army (RTA) representative informed the ministry that these documents, which are intended to sully the reputation of the military, are old and based on outdated regulations.

In the past, deposit deductions were once made, but this practice has ended, he said. Additionally, there is no regulation within the military to slap conscripts with a monthly Wi-Fi fee.

The RTA has already verified this information and said that if anyone can identify the source of such information and has proof that the deductions were made, they should report this immediately to the ministry, Mr Jirayu said.

The ministry has obtained information from all military branches and found that there was no charge for Wi-Fi services, he said.

Conscripts at units in urban areas have standard Wi-Fi access while those stationed in remote or border areas get Wi-Fi via radio or satellite signals, Mr Jirayu said.

He said there are cases in which some new conscripts did not have money and wished to have a mobile phone to contact their families. They requested to purchase one in advance, and the cost was deducted from their monthly earnings.