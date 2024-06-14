‘Wi-Fi fee’ deduction from army salaries probed

Defence ministry spokesman says army insists reports are based on old documents and practice has ended

Conscripts withdraw cash from ATMs. The Ministry of Defence is investigating all army units following the dissemination of documents indicating deductions from soldiers’ meagre pay for WiFi charges and other personal items. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang has ordered an investigation into the salary deductions of conscripts nationwide after another document showed a 1,200-baht WiFi service fee deducted from some salaries.

The posting on social media of documents showing the WiFi charge came on the heels of a report on Thursday about a 500-baht deduction for a septic tank pumping fee. The latter was among a series of deductions that totalled 60% of a conscript’s salary.

Jirayu Houngsub, the ministry’s spokesman for political affairs, said Mr Sutin had investigated all military units regarding the dissemination of documents indicating the deduction of WiFi charges and other personal items for conscripts, including insurance (330 baht), daily use items (1,100 baht), a bag (590 baht), a camouflage suit (1,900 baht), a training suit (900 baht), drinking water and ice (470), and cleaning equipment (990 baht).

Some units also have other deductions, including a donation to the PX, an army welfare shop (800 baht), a funeral contribution (12 baht), a deposit with the army (90 baht) and a deposit with the Government Savings Bank (500 baht). As a result, salary deductions range from 4,500 to 5,400 baht from an average monthly salary of 10,990 baht.

Mr Jirayu said the Royal Thai Army representative informed the ministry that the documents, which were intended to sully the reputation of the military, are old and based on outdated regulations.

In the past, deposit deductions were once made, but this practice has ended, he said. Additionally, there is no regulation within the military to slap conscripts with a monthly WiFi fee.

The army has already verified this information and said that if anyone can identify its source and has proof that the deductions were made, they should tell the ministry immediately, Mr Jirayu said.

The ministry has obtained information from all military branches and found that there was no charge for WiFi services, he added.

Conscripts at units in urban areas have standard WiFi access while those stationed in remote or border areas get WiFi via radio or satellite signals, Mr Jirayu said.

He said there are cases in which some new conscripts did not have money and wished to have a mobile phone to contact their families. They asked to purchase one in advance, and the cost was deducted from their monthly earnings.