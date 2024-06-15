Public key to fighting corruption

Tech used to root out graft in SE Asia

Southeast Asia has become a notable example of public efforts to address corruption, legal experts and academics said at a recent international conference held in Bangkok.

The "Anti-Corruption Innovations in Southeast Asia" conference was held on June 7 to share and hear perspectives on various initiatives aimed at driving integrity and good regional governance.

One key way to do this is by empowering the public to act against corruption, the experts said.

Conference participants said technology and public-based strategies, including digital platforms to help track government spending and the ability of citizens to report fraudulent activities, have played a significant role in the region's battle against corruption.

Southeast Asia, which aims to create a corruption-free society where integrity and openness are standard practices, was experiencing a remarkable surge in such initiatives, they said.

Harvard Law School Prof Matthew C Stephenson said encouraging the public to participate and report suspicious activities while forcing a culture of integrity is crucial in building a well-rounded source of support for anti-corruption.

A specialist in the political economics of public law and anti-corruption law, Prof Stephenson said Southeast Asia's anti-corruption efforts were driven by the urgent need to boost economic growth and social development.

He said that Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines use community-driven measures to enforce strict rules to eradicate bribery.

He said the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission used advanced technology, such as blockchain and artificial intelligence, to track financial transactions and detect anomalies.

The efforts led to significant, high-profile arrests and a gradual improvement in public trust, he said.

Meanwhile, despite having various challenges and a lack of public confidence, the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) in Indonesia and the Office of the Ombudsman in the Philippines also have strong procedures and consistent enforcement to investigate and prosecute dishonest officials.

Corruption would end if the fight against it was community-driven and stakeholders actively engaged in the endeavour, according to Prof Stephenson.

Annica Wythes, team leader of the Anti-Corruption Hub for Southeast Asia and the Pacific at the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, said the Southeast Asian region has had quite a long history of corruption, which has impacted both business and politics.

Ms Wythes emphasised at the conference the importance of facilitating international cooperation by addressing legislative and operational barriers and ensuring clarity in procedures for collaboration.