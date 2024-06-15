Flydubai jet makes emergency landing at U-Tapao

No injuries as plane touches down after landing gear failed to deploy

A flydubai Airbus A319 from Dubai to the Philippines makes a safe landing at U-tapao airport in Rayong in the early hours of Saturday after its landing gear failed to deploy. (Photo: FM91 Trafficpro Facebook)

A flydubai plane from Dubai to the Philippines made an emergency landing at U-Tapao airport in Rayong in the early hours of Saturday after its landing gear failed to deploy. No injuries were reported.

The captain of the Airbus A319-115 (CJ) jet sought permission to land at the navy-owned airport in Ban Chang district shortly after midnight after its wheels failed to descend.

Airport authorities quickly went on maximum alert with more than 30 ambulances, medics and rescue workers from Rayong and nearby Chon Buri province deployed.

The plane made a safe landing at about 1.05am, according to FM91 Trafficpro. After all systems were checked, the plane took off for its original destination in the Philippines at about 1.45am.

Initial reports that there were about 100 passengers onboard were incorrect, said authorities, who clarified that the jet was carrying only two captains and seven crew.

The Naval Aviation Division and the Royal Thai Fleet on Saturday thanked all agencies for deploying teams of staff and rescue equipment in response to the emergency.