PM to host VIPs as gender equality bill nears approval

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, centre, took part in a Pride event early this month. (Photo courtesy of Bangkok Pride Festival)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is hosting a reception tomorrow at Government House to celebrate the marriage equality bill as it enters the last lap before being approved.

The guest list includes VIPs, members of the cabinet and foreign envoys, according to deputy government spokeswoman Radklao Inthawong Suwankiri.

Ms Radklao said members of the Bangkok Pride task force and reporters from Thai and foreign media outlets are also expected to attend.

The reception will be held on the lawn in front of the Thai Ku Fah building, starting at 5pm, she said.

The event will celebrate the marriage equality bill, which has been vetted by the Senate scrutiny committee.

The bill is now ready to be presented for Senate deliberation on Tuesday.

She added that if Senate approves the law, it will then be presented to the cabinet, the prime minister and subsequently His Majesty the King for endorsement.

The law is set to come into effect within 120 days of being published in the Royal Gazette, or towards the end of this year, she said.

She said the reception marks the onset of celebrations for the much-anticipated law, which has been a long time in the making.

She said a parade, with participants marching to the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre in Pathumwan district, will start at 6pm on Tuesday.

In addition, shows, speeches, concerts and gatherings of gender diverse couples will be staged, she said.

"I'd like to invite everyone to celebrate the beginning of a landmark event and show the world that Thailand is becoming the third country in Asia -- after Taiwan and Nepal -- and the first country in Southeast Asia to pass a same-sex marriage law," the deputy government spokeswoman said.