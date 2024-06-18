DMR lifts lid on mineral 'treasure'

A gold mine in Phichit province. (File photo: Sitthipoj Kebui)

Thailand possesses over 30 trillion tonnes of more than 40 mineral types with an estimated value of 44,410 trillion baht, according to the Department of Mineral Resources (DMR).

These minerals could be a treasure trove for the country's raw material security in years to come, it said.

During a press conference last week, the department's director-general, Phichit Sombatmak, said the National Committee on Mineral Resources has announced a list of mining zones with high potential for development.

About 19% of the country's total area, or 60 million rai, had high potential for mineral resource exploitation, with an initial value of over 44,410 trillion baht.

They include raw materials used in various industries, such as stone for construction, minerals, including potash and perlite, for agriculture, and eco-friendly minerals, such as lithium and quartz, for storing energy.

The Northeast is the country's largest resource of potash, Mr Phichit said. The 10 highest-potential potash sites are in Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Chaiyaphum, Sakul Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom and Ubon Ratchathani provinces.

He added the DMR estimates the amount of potash at 10 billion tonnes or 161 trillion baht in value.

Mr Phichit said potash is a key component of fertiliser and is crucial for economic growth, especially in the agricultural sector.

If it pushed the development of fertiliser plants, Thailand would benefit from much lower fertiliser prices, helping farmers to reduce costs, he said.

Potash's byproduct of rock salt, meanwhile, could be used as a component in sodium-ion batteries, which cost less than lithium batteries for electric vehicles.

Three sites have been given mining concessions for potash, but their operations have yet to start due to strong opposition from local communities that fear the environmental impact.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment's deputy permanent secretary, Talerngsak Petchsuwan, said the government has instructed contractors to implement measures to limit environmental impacts.

A local opposition group, meanwhile, plans to take legal action against the cabinet after it backed a potash mining plan.

The group claims that the contaminated water discharged from potash mining would pollute soil and water resources in surrounding areas.