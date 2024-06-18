Mahidol ranks as top Thai university

Mahidol University has clinched top spot in Thailand in the 2024 Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings released recently.

With a total overall score of 94.9 out of 100, the university was ranked 19th in the world.

The Impact Rankings identify universities that excel in multiple United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). There are rankings for individual SDGs, as well as an overall ranking that demonstrates comprehensive excellence in contributing to global sustainable development.

A total of 2,152 universities from 125 countries/regions were evaluated for the overall ranking.

Mahidol University is recognised as number one in Thailand for five SDGs: SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-Being); SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy); SDG14 (Life Below Water; SDG 15 (Life On Land); and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).



