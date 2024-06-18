Passenger charged after cocaine seized at Don Mueang airport

Four packages containing a total of 5.7kg of cocaine and the bags they were found in, all seized from a 39-year-old Indian national who arrived at Don Mueang airport from Laos on Sunday. (Photo: Customs Department)

A 39-year-old Indian man was arrested and charged with smuggling after 5.7 kilogrammes of cocaine, worth an estimated 17 million baht, were found in his bags on arrival at Don Mueang airport from Laos.

His arrest was announced by the airport’s customs office on Monday morning.

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat said the suspect, whose full name was not released, had arrived about 4.40pm on a flight from Luang Prabang on Sunday. His behaviour at Don Mueang airport had aroused suspicions.

His luggage was X-rayed and subsequently examined more closely Officials said the two backpacks and two small travel bags were unusually heavy. They opened the bags and found four packages of cocaine weighing 5,755 grammes in total. The drugs were worth about 17 million baht according to Mr Julapun, who was at the media briefing along with deputy customs department chief Niti Witthayatem and senior police.

The Indian suspect was charged with bringing Category 2 drugs into the country illegally and having the drugs in possession. He was handed over to the Narcotics Suppression Bureau’s division 1 for legal action.

Pol Col Chokchai Warasart, superintendent of NSB division 1, said the suspect claimed he brought the cocaine from Laos intending to deliver it in India, not Thailand. Police were not convinced and were checking his background for any criminal recordi.