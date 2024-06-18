Polygamous Malaysians marrying in Thailand

Men and women attend a meeting on June 9 at the Narathiwat Islamic Religious Council and are briefed on the requirements for a marriage ceremony. (Photo: Narathiwat Islamic Religious Council Facebook)

The southern provinces in Thailand have become a popular choice for Malaysian men entering ceremonial polygamous marriages.

At least 30 couples from Malaysia go through the ceremony at the Narathiwat Islamic Religious Council every month, Bernama news agency reported on Monday.

They usually came from neighbouring Kelantan and Terengganu states, but sometimes from as far as Kuala Lumpur, it said.

"However, getting married in southern Thailand is not as easy as it may seem. There are specific conditions that must be met, including background checks on the couple," provincial council deputy president Abdul Aziz Mamatn told Bernama.

Mr Aziz did not explain why Narathiwat is so popular with Malaysians entering into polygamy, which is allowed by Islam.

This trend is also seen in other southern border provinces.

According to the Malaysian consulate in Songkhla, about 300 Malaysian couples tie the knot in Songkhla province every month, the Malay Mail reported in February, citing a report from the Malaysian-language Sinar Harian.

Consul Ahmad Fahmi Ahmad Sarkawi said that Narathiwat, Yala, Pattani and Satun were the other popular destinations for marriage.