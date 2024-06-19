'Big Joke' fires back with petition

Pol Gen Surachate "Big Joke" Hakparn

Suspended deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate "Big Joke" Hakparn on Tuesday filed a petition with the House Speaker seeking a probe into the allegedly unusual wealth of a National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) member who is also on the committee investigating a money laundering case against him.

The petition, with signatures of 20,000 people, requested a committee consider the removal of the NACC commissioner, whose name was withheld, following his alleged involvement in corruption and severe ethical violations.

"This is the first time constitutional rights have been used to file charges against a state official from an independent organisation," said Pol Gen Surachate. All signatures were genuine, and no personal conflict was involved, he said.

He added this was a new movement for Thailand, which showed the power of the people. Pol Gen Surachate also introduced "Hakparn.com", a new website for the public to sign a petition to remove the accused from the committee.

In April, Pol Gen Surachate filed a petition to the NACC objecting to the presence of a commissioner on the 14-member panel investigating his money-laundering case as the person had a direct personal conflict with him.

The dispute stemmed from the commissioner accusing Pol Gen Surachate of being the person behind complaints in 2021 that he was underqualified to be a NACC commissioner.

The commissioner then threatened Pol Gen Surachate, saying: "You should wish you don't need my help in the future," the petition said. Pol Gen Surachate said this commissioner also had a history of inappropriate behaviour.