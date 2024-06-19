Extended alcohol sales hours ruled out for now

Health authorities oppose longer hours but parliament will have final say after debating draft laws

People walk along the Walking Street in Pattaya, which draws both foreigners and local tourists primarily for its nightlife. (File photo)

A government panel is adamant that alcohol sales hours will not be extended, citing rising numbers of casualties and road accidents.

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin said the ministry’s alcoholic beverage control committee took into consideration statistics about road accidents and related legal aspects as the issue affected many people.

While the committee does not support extended hours, the issue has not come to an end because five draft laws related to alcoholic beverages await scrutiny in parliament, said the minister.

Mr Somsak made the remarks after chairing a meeting of the panel at the ministry on Tuesday.

Currently, sales of alcoholic beverages are allowed in stores between 11am and 2pm and between 5pm and midnight, or 10 hours a day. Bars, restaurants and nightclubs can sell alcoholic drinks at the hours approved in the jurisdiction where they operate.

Disease Control Department chief Thongchai Keeratihattayakorn said the panel was briefed about a pilot project in which alcohol sales were extended by two hours in five key tourist destinations: Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chon Buri, Phuket and Koh Samui.

The extension, which took effect last Dec 15, was related to the idea of allowing about 1,800 entertainment venues to stay open until 4am. Alcohol sales hours would be extended to 2am on the assumption that it would boost income for nightspot businesses and promote tourism, said Dr Thongchai.

However, a survey showed a significant rise in road accidents and deaths, especially between 2am and 6am. It has not yet been decided whether to consider extending hours for nightspots in other areas, said Dr Thongchai.

The number of deaths in road accidents in the pilot areas in January increased by 31% compared with the same period last year, said panel member Dr Kumnuan Ungchusak, citing information from the Thai Road Safety Centre operated by Road Accident Victims Protection Co Ltd, a clearing-house for compulsory motor insurance.

The ban on retail sales of alcohol between 2pm and 5pm is not covered in the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act. It was contained in an announcement put in place by the coup regime of Thanom Kittikachorn in 1972, and has never been rescinded.